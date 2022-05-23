About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

COVID-19 Pandemic Has Escalated the Rate of Liver Transplants

by Karishma Abhishek on May 23, 2022 at 12:11 AM
Font : A-A+

COVID-19 Pandemic Has Escalated the Rate of Liver Transplants

First-year of the pandemic has witnessed a significant rise in liver transplants from drug overdose donors, helping keep the number of liver transplants in the U.S. stable despite COVID-19 disruptions, according to a study to be presented at Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) 2022.

"When the pandemic began, we saw no decline in liver transplants, which seemed surprising since many surgeries were canceled or postponed," said lead author Peter Lymberopoulos, a fourth-year medical student at St. George's University. "Sadly, a key reason seems to be a surge of organ donors who died from drug overdose."

9-Month-Old Baby Undergoes Successful Liver Transplant at KIMS Hospital

9-Month-Old Baby Undergoes Successful Liver Transplant at KIMS Hospital

A baby suffering from biliary atresia disease by birth was successfully treated with liver transplantation at KIMS Hospital.
Advertisement


Using the U.S. organ donation registry, operated by the United Network for Organ Sharing, the research team examined the characteristics of donors for all solid organ transplants, including livers, during two 14-month periods, both before the pandemic began and afterward. They identified those transplants from drug overdose donors to determine the extent of changes during the pandemic.

"Among liver transplants, we found that the number of overdose donors rose at a surprising rate in the pandemic's first 14 months, compared to the previous 14 months," said Lymberopoulos. "Organ transplants are experiencing success, but it often comes at a cost. In many cases, that cost is primarily young males dying prematurely from overdoses."
Reversing Heart-liver Transplant Order Prevents Rejection

Reversing Heart-liver Transplant Order Prevents Rejection

Heart-liver transplant opens the door to more highly sensitized patients getting the transplants they desperately need.
Advertisement

Researchers found that the percentage of livers from donors who died of overdose increased by 26 percent - from 15.1 percent to 18.3 percent - from the pre-COVID period (Jan. 1, 2019, to Feb. 29, 2020) to the COVID period (May 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021).

The analysis excluded transplants that occurred in March and April 2020, due to the COVID-related disruptions at hospitals in those months. For all solid organ transplants, they found that the use of drug overdose donors increased by 31.2 percent, from 14.2 percent to 17.2 percent.

This study builds on other research showing increasing organ donations from overdose deaths during the decades-long opioid crisis in the U.S. and documenting the safety of those transplants.

Many overdose victims are young, with few or no other health conditions, such as hypertension or diabetes, that would affect organ transplant viability.

The study did not examine why more livers from overdose deaths were available, but researchers postulated that pandemic-related socioeconomic stressors contributed to increases in drug overdose deaths and that most were likely opioid-related since opioids account for approximately 70 percent of fatal overdoses nationally.

To build on this research, the team plans to examine further organ donation data to see whether this trend continued into the pandemic's second year.

Source: Eurekalert
Liver Transplantation Serves as a Boon for 6 Children Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Liver Transplantation Serves as a Boon for 6 Children Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Six children overcome all challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic to receive critical liver transplants at Aster RV Hospital.
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
View all
Recommended Reading
CoronavirusCoronavirus
COVID in ChildrenCOVID in Children
Current Treatments for Liver CancerCurrent Treatments for Liver Cancer
Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in IndiaFatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India
Hepatitis AHepatitis A
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional HandshakeIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?
Milk ThistleMilk Thistle
Wilson's DiseaseWilson's Disease
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Hepatitis A Liver Wilson's Disease Milk Thistle Current Treatments for Liver Cancer Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks? Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children 

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Diaphragmatic Hernia Find a Hospital Selfie Addiction Calculator Blood Donation - Recipients Post-Nasal Drip Sanatogen Vent Forte (Theophylline) Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close