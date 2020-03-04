COVID-19 Pandemic: Does Intermittent Lockdown Affect Us and the Economy?

Prof. Uri Alon and his graduate students Omer Karin and Yael Korem-Kohanim, together with senior engineer Boaz Dudovich of Applied Materials, suggest, based on an epidemiological model they developed, a policy that effectively suppresses the coronavirus and, at the same time, allows sustainable, albeit reduced, economic activity. The model is based on intermittent lockdown: five days of lockdown and two days of work every week. In this way, the virus replication number (the number of people infected by each infectious person) drops below one - the magic number that causes the epidemic to decline.A four-day work/ten-day lockdown strategy is even better, allowing those infected at work to cease becoming infectious at home. Prof. Alon carefully suggests that, after several such cycles, the number of infected people will drop dramatically. The epidemic can thus be contained until sufficient testing, effective treatment, or a vaccine is developed, which will remove the need for a lockdown.Intermittent lockdown may be the only viable option for countries that can't deploy sufficient testing in a timely manner. It allows millions to work two days a week, sustaining key economic sectors. People will hold a 40% position instead of being completely unemployed - an economic and psychological game-changer.Fixed workdays for everyone will allow workers and managers to plan ahead and stay productive. "Our main message," says Prof. Alon, "is to open up the discussion on lockdown and point out that a well-designed, smart lockdown strategy can suppress the epidemic and sustain the economy."Source: Newswise