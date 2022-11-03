About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

COVID-19 Pandemic Curtails Children Mental Health Service

by Dr Jayashree on March 11, 2022 at 10:02 PM
Font : A-A+

COVID-19 Pandemic Curtails Children Mental Health Service

The large reductions in mental service use at the beginning of the pandemic is shown in a study published in the journal Child and Adolescent Psychiatry & Mental Health.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted on psychiatric symptoms of children and young people, but many psychiatric services have been disrupted. It is unclear how service use, self-harm, and suicide have changed since the pandemic started.

Advertisement


To gain timely information, a systematic review focused on studies based on administrative data that compared psychiatric service use, self-harm, and suicide before and during the pandemic among children and young people.

The study included peer-reviewed studies that compared administrative data for psychiatric service use, self-harm, and suicide during and before the COVID-19 pandemic. The review included 18 studies with data from 19 countries published from 1 January 2020 to 22 March 2021.
Advertisement

Increased psychiatric symptoms among children and young people during the pandemic also raise questions on the role of treatment delays in how mental health issues have progressed during the pandemic.

However, there were also some increases. Suicide rate and the number of ED visits due to suicide attempts have increased, and there was an increase in the number of treatment sessions in a service that provided telemedicine.

Many countries observed this pattern for different psychiatric service use outcomes. These findings have three public health significance.

First, the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for active plans on reassuring children's and young people's access to services as the current pandemic proceeds and future pandemics and crises are possible.

Second, the pandemic has challenged traditional face-to-face services, but it has also highlighted the potential of integrating technological advances into psychiatric services.

Third, changes in the way that children and young people use services may also modify traditional help-seeking models. Further research is needed on how to improve the efficient use of psychiatric services among children and young people and how these services can be maintained.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Answers to Whether Mobile Apps Can Prevent Suicide
WHO Says Pandemic 'Far from Over' >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Mini-Mental Scale (Cognitive Function Test)
Mini-Mental Scale (Cognitive Function Test)
Is Pregnancy Possible after In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Just One Ovary?
Is Pregnancy Possible after In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Just One Ovary?
World Kidney Day (WKD) 2022 - 'Kidney Health for All'
World Kidney Day (WKD) 2022 - 'Kidney Health for All'
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Adolescence Depression Anxiety Disorder Height and Weight-Kids Reiki-A Holistic Healing Method Flowers And What They Mean To Us Health Insurance - India Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake 

Recommended Reading
Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety
Covid Pandemic: How Parents can Help Kids Deal with Back-to-School Anxiety
Understanding the role of the covid pandemic on back-to-school anxiety and children''s mental ......
Understanding the Role of Love in Mental Health
Understanding the Role of Love in Mental Health
Love plays a crucial role in our mental health. Love that comes from a friend, a partner, a ......
Gum Disease Boosts the Risk of Mental Health Problems
Gum Disease Boosts the Risk of Mental Health Problems
Gum disease is associated with an increased risk of developing mental health issues, heart disease, ...
Baby Teeth May Signal Mental Health Disorder Risk in Later Life
Baby Teeth May Signal Mental Health Disorder Risk in Later Life
Researchers developed a hypothesis that the width of one growth marker in baby teeth may indicate .....
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone ca...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
Flowers And What They Mean To Us
Flowers And What They Mean To Us
Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for...
Health Insurance - India
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance indust...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Me...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)