COVID-19 Pandemic Curtails Children Mental Health Service

The study included peer-reviewed studies that compared administrative data for psychiatric service use, self-harm, and suicide during and before the COVID-19 pandemic. The review included 18 studies with data from 19 countries published from 1 January 2020 to 22 March 2021.However, there were also some increases. Suicide rate and the number of ED visits due to suicide attempts have increased, and there was an increase in the number of treatment sessions in a service that provided telemedicine.Many countries observed this pattern for different psychiatric service use outcomes. These findings have three public health significance.First, the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for active plans on reassuring children's and young people's access to services as the current pandemic proceeds and future pandemics and crises are possible.Second, the pandemic has challenged traditional face-to-face services, but it has also highlighted the potential of integrating technological advances into psychiatric services.Third, changes in the way that children and young people use services may also modify traditional help-seeking models. Further research is needed on how to improve the efficient use of psychiatric services among children and young people and how these services can be maintained.Source: Medindia