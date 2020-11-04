by Adeline Dorcas on  April 11, 2020 at 3:27 PM Tropical Disease News
COVID-19 Pandemic: Coronavirus Global Death Toll Crosses 100,000 Mark, Over 1.65 Million Cases
COVID-19 death rate is still mounting high across the globe. The number of newly infected cases are increasing day-by-day amid lockdown.

The global death toll due to coronavirus crossed the 100,000 mark on late Friday, with Italy, the US and Spain accounting for over half of the fatalities, while there were over 1.65 million cases with well over a fourth of them in the US only.

According to data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Centre, the toll, as of around 10.30 p.m. on Friday, was 100,376 with Italy reporting 18,849 deaths, the US with 17,925 - with 5,150 of them in New York City, and Spain on third with 15,970 deaths


France came next with 12,210 deaths, the UK followed with 8,958 and then Iran with 4,232.

China reported 3,340 deaths, overwhelmingly in Hubei (3,216), where the disease was first recorded.

The total number of cases, at the same time, stood at 1,650,210 with the US with 475,749 having more the next three most-affected countries - Spain with 157,053, Italy with 147,577 and Germany with 119,624 - combined.

France followed with 118,790, while China (82,941) and the UK (71,078) were still in the five figure range.

Meanwhile, 368,669 people have recovered around the world, with the maximum in China (77,791), followed by 55,668 in Spain and 52,407 in Germany.

Source: IANS

