About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

COVID-19 Pandemic Affected Access to Addiction Treatment among Young Adults

by Adeline Dorcas on June 20, 2022 at 9:54 PM
Font : A-A+

COVID-19 Pandemic Affected Access to Addiction Treatment among Young Adults

COVID-19 pandemic curtailed the access to addiction treatment among adolescents and young adults, reveals a new study.

A study analyzing prescription claims for a drug used to treat opioid addictions found that adolescents and young adults were less likely than usual to get treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially if they were covered by private, commercial health insurance.

Impact of Drug Abuse on Health and Society

Impact of Drug Abuse on Health and Society


Drug abuse is a negative social trend that pushes youth to drug addiction in the pretext of getting psychological effects like excitation.
Advertisement


The findings of the study, conducted by researchers at Johns Hopkins Children's Center and elsewhere, were published in the Journal of Adolescent Health.

The new research shows that young adults in their 20s were hardest hit by the economic disruptions of the pandemic, says Children's Center adolescent and addiction medicine specialist Rachel Alinsky, M.D., M.P.H., who is also an assistant professor of pediatrics at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription Drug Abuse


Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.
Advertisement

Over the last two decades, while older adult addiction treatment rates increased, Alinsky says, treatment rates decreased for younger age groups. Meanwhile, she adds, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study shows there was a 49% rise in overdose rates among adolescents and young adults in 2019 and 2020 — early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a bid to learn how the COVID-19 pandemic affected access to addiction treatment for adolescents and young adults, the investigators focused on prescription claims for buprenorphine (often called Suboxone or Zubsolv), a medication prescribed to treat opioid use disorder (OUD).

Among people in treatment for OUD, buprenorphine is considered the standard of care. Johns Hopkins Children's Center experts note that adolescents and young adults with OUD are less likely than older adults with OUD to be prescribed buprenorphine - in part due to the stigma about OUD and its treatment, and the lack of treatment facilities geared toward these younger age groups.

Pulling information from a database of outpatient prescription claims in the U.S., managed by a company specializing in health information technology (IQVIA), the researchers identified prescription use changes among people age 12 to 29 during the early phases of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 413,152 of these adolescent and young adults filled at least one buprenorphine prescription between January 2018 and August 2020. Monthly prescriptions during this time frame ranged from 90,932 to 120,740.

The team found that the monthly buprenorphine prescription rate increased 8.3% among people age 12 to 17, but it decreased 7.5% among people age 18 to 24 and 5.1% among those age 25 to 29. While further breaking down the data based on health insurance coverage, the team discovered that most of the reduction in the number of young adult prescriptions was due to sharp declines in prescriptions filled with commercial insurance or cash.

Prescriptions filled through commercial insurance decreased 19.9% among people age 18 to 24 and 11.8% among those age 25 to 29. Prescriptions filled through cash decreased 18.7% among people age 18 to 24 and 19.9% for those age 25 to 29.

By contrast, the number of prescriptions covered by Medicaid, a federal and state supported program for people with limited income, did not significantly change.

"These findings highlight Medicaid as a safety net program that enabled these young people to continue their life-saving medication treatment, even during this time of financial crisis," Alinsky says.

The economic disruptions due to COVID-19, such as job loss, are what likely led to decreases in treatment among those with commercial insurance, as well as a decrease in the number of people receiving treatment for the first time, she adds. Job losses during the pandemic likely caused many people to lose their private employee-sponsored health insurance, to not be able to afford their private insurance premiums or to not be able to afford medication copays. Young adults in their 20s have been found to be the age group hardest hit by these COVID-19 economic disruptions.

The researchers say the U.S. government put some helpful policies in place - such as relaxing telemedicine restrictions - that made prescribing addiction treatments easier. However, "these government changes weren't enough," Alinsky says. The new study, she says, shows that such efforts failed young adults disproportionately, because they were more susceptible to job loss and economic impacts that affected their ability to maintain commercial insurance and to continue treatment.

Alinsky cautions that the study did not include data on buprenorphine dispensed through opioid treatment programs, but the number of people under age 18 who participate in such programs is generally small. The researchers also did not have data identifying whether a young adult was a primary subscriber or a dependent in a commercial insurance plan, or whether buprenorphine was prescribed by a provider in person or through telemedicine.

Protecting Youngsters from Addiction is Important

The researchers say their study highlights the importance of protecting this vulnerable population, particularly during a pandemic or national emergency. Alinsky says the health care community needs to more broadly do all it can "to educate young adults on what their options are if they lose their insurance or have difficulty paying for their medications." She also encourages adolescents and young adults to seek help for addiction and to make sure they have naloxone on hand to reverse the effects of an overdose.

"Anyone who uses opioids or is worried about a family member that is using substances can obtain naloxone from a pharmacy," Alinsky says.

Regarding next steps, Alinsky and her research team plan to study the potential effects of Medicaid policies on treatment access for young adults and adolescents.

Those seeking help can schedule an appointment at the Center for Adolescent/Family Addiction Management Recovery Support and Early Intervention at Johns Hopkins Children's Center. A behavioral health treatment services locator is available on the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administrationwebsite.

Along with Alinsky, study authors from Johns Hopkins are Laura Prichett, Hsien-Yen Chang, G. Caleb Alexander and senior author Brendan Saloner. Bradley Stein from the RAND Corporation also contributed to the study.

Source: Newswise
Substance Abuse Disorder

Substance Abuse Disorder


Substance abuse disorder is a dependency on substances that are hazardous when consumed in large quantities.
Advertisement

Drugs That Can Make You Feel Tired

Drugs That Can Make You Feel Tired


Drugs administered to cure a medical condition can cause fatigue. In such cases, consult a doctor who will identify the drug, and replace it or reduce its dose.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Adaptive Clothing: Curating Fashion For Those With Special Needs
Adaptive Clothing: Curating Fashion For Those With Special Needs
Tea Bags for the Beau-Tea-Ful You!
Tea Bags for the Beau-Tea-Ful You!
World Blood Donor Day 2022 -
World Blood Donor Day 2022 - "Donating Blood is an Act of Solidarity"
View all
Recommended Reading
CoronavirusCoronavirus
COVID in ChildrenCOVID in Children
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant WomenCOVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and FactsCOVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Drug DetoxDrug Detox
Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine AddictionDrugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction
How to Manage Quarantine Weight Gain?How to Manage Quarantine Weight Gain?
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional HandshakeIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, DepressionMental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Detox Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction Neck Cracking Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women How to Manage Quarantine Weight Gain? COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression 

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine) Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Drug Side Effects Calculator Find a Doctor Color Blindness Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Blood Donation - Recipients The Essence of Yoga How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Selfie Addiction Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close