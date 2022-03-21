COVID-19 Pandemic - A Fatal Burden to Cancer Care

Advertisement

The study included patients with breast, gastrointestinal, genitourinary, gynecological, head and neck, and lung cancers. With simulated surgical slowdowns that reflected the surgical volumes in Ontario."Although our model was a simplification of the diverse disease trajectories, the notable differences in survival by disease site suggest a need for measures of surgical prioritization during pandemic-related slowdowns," writes Dr. Kelvin Chan, the senior author of this study and a medical oncologist, Odette Cancer Centre, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Toronto, Ontario., and future models should incorporate noncancer surgeries, as well as account for the system's ability to manage a surge from a human and physical resource perspective.The study adds to the growing body of evidence examining the unintended consequences of the pandemic on patients with cancer.These results highlight the importance of data-driven strategies to prioritize cancer surgery during times of surgical resource constraint.Source: Medindia