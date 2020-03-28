by Colleen Fleiss on  March 28, 2020 at 11:48 PM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19: Oxford Invites 500 Volunteers for Coronavirus Vaccine Trial
University of Oxford researchers have sought over 500 healthy volunteers to test the efficacy of their vaccine, ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, against coronavirus.

The team will enroll healthy volunteers aged 18-55 years. On clearing screening, they would become the first humans to receive the new vaccine, the university said on Friday. Interested people could volunteer to participate on the Covid-19 vaccine website, University of Oxford said.

During the trial, collaboration between the university's Jenner Institute and the Oxford Vaccine Group clinical teams, the volunteers will receive either the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine or a control injection for comparison.

The trial, approved by the UK regulators and ethical reviewers, will provide data on the safety of the vaccine as well as its ability to generate an immune response against the virus.

The trial includes preclinical investigations and production of a larger number of doses of the vaccine. The preclinical work is on and the vaccine is being manufactured to clinical grade standard at the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at Oxford University.

"The Oxford team had exceptional experience of a rapid vaccine response, such as to the ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014. This is an even greater challenge. Vaccines are being designed from scratch and progressed at an unprecedented rate," said Professor Adrian Hill, Director of the Jenner Institute.

"The trial will be critical for assessing the feasibility of vaccination against Covid-19 and could lead to early deployment," Hill said.

Scientists around the world are working hard to develop a vaccine for Covid-19, but there is a lot to be done.

The Oxford team led by Sarah Gilbert, Andrew Pollard, Teresa Lambe, Sandy Douglas and Adrian Hill started their work on January 10, 2020.

It also made it safer for children, the elderly and anyone with a pre-existing condition, such as diabetes, it added.

Adenoviral vectors are a well-studied vaccine type, used safely in thousands of participants, from 1 week to 90 years of age, in vaccines targeting over 10 different diseases.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Trial on Coronavirus Vaccine Starts Monday: Govt Official
The first participant in a clinical trial for a vaccine to protect against the new coronavirus will receive an experimental dose on Monday, according to a government official.
READ MORE
India Starts Work for Vaccine Against Covid-19
India has formed a core team of ten topmost scientists from different streams to develop a vaccine for treating the coronavirus (COVID-19), which has devastated the world.
READ MORE
Genital Herpes
Genital herpes is a sexually- transmitted disease (STD) that affects the genitals.
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

More News on:

Genital HerpesVaccination for ChildrenMiddle East Respiratory SyndromeTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake