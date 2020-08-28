COVID-19 Pandemic Affects People's Mental Health Severely

The study's authors sought to look at the role of perceived stress, assess demographic variables and add to the literature on disasters, infectious diseases and resilience.The findings showed that just 28 days, on an average into the pandemic, two-thirds of the survey respondents reported moderate-to-high levels of stress. Most of the respondents were female (75 per cent), well-educated, white and employed at the time.The authors said the research points to the need for solutions for a population facing so much uncertainty."Given the findings from the study, governments must mitigate the risks associated with a pandemic by providing the much-needed resources for individuals, households and communities to maintain resilience over a long period of time," the authors concluded."The uncertain end of COVID-19 requires governments to offer a buffer against the pandemic impact and to ultimately reduce stress to create optimal health and well-being for citizens facing adversity," the reasearchers observed.Recently, a study published in the: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences found that if people knew more about Covid-19, the less pandemic-related stress they will exhibit.Source: IANS