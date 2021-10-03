by Hannah Joy on  March 10, 2021 at 5:39 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Covid-19: Over 9.2% of U.S Population Vaccinated
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that 9.2 percent of the US population has been fully vaccinated with against the novel coronavirus.

Over 116 million vaccine doses had been distributed across the US as of Monday, and more than 92 million doses have been administered, Xinhua news agency quoted the latest CDC data as saying.

About 31 million people have received two doses of vaccines, the CDC data showed.


There are three Covid-19 vaccines currently authorized for emergency use in the US by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA authorized the one developed by American drug maker Pfizer in partnership with German company BioNTech, and another by American drugmaker Moderna, in December 2020.

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was approved for emergency use on February 27. It is the first single-dose vaccine authorized in the United States.

The vast majority of people need to be fully vaccinated before Covid-19 precautions can be lifted broadly.

Until then, it is important that everyone continues to adhere to public health mitigation measures to protect the large number of people who remain unvaccinated, said the CDC.

President Joe Biden said last week that the country would have enough Covid-19 vaccine doses for every adult American by the end of May.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India