by Colleen Fleiss on  April 12, 2020 at 11:58 PM Tropical Disease News
COVID-19: Over 22,000 Healthcare Workers Infected by Coronavirus
The World Health Organization (WHO) said that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit over 22,000 healthcare workers across 52 countries and regions.

According to its daily situation report on Saturday, 22,073 COVID-19 cases among healthcare workers have been reported to the WHO as of Wednesday, April 8, Xinhua news agency reported.

The report said the number is probably under-represented as there is so far no systematic reporting of infections among healthcare workers to the WHO.


Preliminary results suggest healthcare workers are being infected both in the workplace and in the community, most often through infected family members.

Noting the risk of burnout among healthcare providers, the WHO called for respecting their rights to decent working conditions.

Source: IANS

