COVID-19: Odisha Tally Rises To 108

The five have been identified as a 55-year-old woman, a 22-year-old woman, a 23-year-old woman, a 29-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man of the containment zone in the district.
All of them had mild symptoms and were under home quarantine.
Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done, said the department.
With this, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Balasore district has increased to 15. Many of the patients in the district have West Bengal links.
Out of total 108 COVID-19 cases, 72 cases are active as 35 people have recovered from the disease. A 72-year-old man from Bhubaneswar died due to the contagion on April 6.
Source: IANS