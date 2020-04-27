by Ramya Rachamanti on  April 27, 2020 at 7:43 PM Indian Health News
COVID-19: Odisha Tally Rises To 108
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases raised to 108 in Odisha with five more cases reported from the Balasore district on Monday.

All five have been diagnosed from the Balasore containment zone, informed the Information and Public Relations Department.

The five have been identified as a 55-year-old woman, a 22-year-old woman, a 23-year-old woman, a 29-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man of the containment zone in the district.


All of them had mild symptoms and were under home quarantine.

Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done, said the department.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Balasore district has increased to 15. Many of the patients in the district have West Bengal links.

Out of total 108 COVID-19 cases, 72 cases are active as 35 people have recovered from the disease. A 72-year-old man from Bhubaneswar died due to the contagion on April 6.



Source: IANS

