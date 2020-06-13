COVID-19: New Zealand’s Aggressive Approach to Curb Pandemic Proven Very Effective Strategy

It took advantage of its isolation as an island nation with a population of less than five million people and one of the lowest population densities in the world. This allowed social isolation measures to be undertaken swiftly."
‘As COVID-19 continues to spread globally, New Zealand has set an example for the rest of the world on how this crisis should have been handled.’
Despite lifting almost all restrictions, New Zealand intends to retain a ban on foreign travel and advise that citizens continue to wear masks in public. The country has weathered the first wave of the pandemic well, but a reintroduction of the virus into the island nation could cause an immediate surge due to the potential limited immunity in the population.
Lemetyinen concludes: "In contrast, the COVID-19 pandemic was first identified in the US at least one month earlier than in New Zealand, and in many states the number of new cases continues to rise with little indication of slowing."
Source: Medindia