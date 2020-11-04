COVID-19: New Modules for Emotional Telecounseling Developed

‘The modules aim to provide emotional support for rehabilitation of coronavirus victims through tele-counseling.’

The UoH faculty from the Centre for Health Psychology is also among the founding members of the AHP.The AHP is working on the project along with Action Aid, Dr. Reddy Foundation-School Improvement Programme, APTS Social Service Forum.Counselors with the highest academic (psychology) background and years of experience in counseling have volunteered to provide 24X7 hours support for the coronavirus victims.People in need of counseling services can approach the helpline number 9985010680.The material and training modules have been developed by the AHP as a team along with a few faculty members from the Centre for Health Psychology, University of Hyderabad (UoH) who are also the founding members of AHP.The Association of Health Psychologists was formed in the year 2015 with the involvement of senior Psychologists in India where the membership was open to people working in the area of Health Psychology and other allied disciplines.The objectives of the Association included promotion of research and training in Health Psychology with a special focus on indigenous approach.Source: IANS