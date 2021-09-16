COVID-19 Nasal Vaccine Developed

Advertisement

"Mucosal vaccination can stimulate both systemic and mucosal immunity and has the advantage of being a non-invasive procedure suitable for immunization of large populations" said Varadarajan, Professor at University of Houston.However, mucosal vaccination has been hampered by the lack of efficient delivery of the antigen and they need an appropriate adjuvant that can stimulate a robust immune response without toxicity.To solve those problems, researchers developed an adjuvant named NanoSTING made up of interferon genes (STING) within liposomal particles.They used NanoSTING as the adjuvant for intranasal vaccination and single-cell RNA-sequencing to confirm the nasal-associated lymphoid tissue as an inductive site upon vaccination.The results showed that. Sterilizing immunity to virus re-infection requires adaptive immune responses in the respiratory tract and the lung.A fundamental limitation of intramuscular vaccines is that they are not designed to elicit mucosal immunity. The nasal vaccine will overcome this problem and also can be distributed equitably across worldwide as adjuvant (NanoSTING) are stable for over 11 months and can be stored and shipped without the need for freezing.Source: Medindia