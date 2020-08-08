by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  August 8, 2020 at 10:47 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Mortality Highest in Gujarat, 3 Southern States
COVID-19 mortality is highest in sixteen districts in the four Indian states of Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana . The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said that these states have the highest number of daily news cases, low test rates and a high confirmation percentage.

According to the ministry, these districts include Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Surat, Karnataka's Belagavi, Bengaluru Urban, Kalaburagi and Udupi, Tamil Nadu's Chennai, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Theni, Thiruvallur, Tiruchirappalli, Tuticorin and Virudhnagar and Telangana's Hyderabad and Medchal Malkajgiri.

"Apart from the higher case mortality, these districts account for 17 percent of India's active cases, high daily new cases, low tests per million, and high confirmation percentage," it said in a statement.


Those districts that are reporting Covid-19 mortality higher than the national and states' average are a cause of concern, the Health Ministry said, adding that it is engaging with them to analyse the factors driving the high mortality.

To discuss this, a high-level virtual meeting was chaired by Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan as a part of Centre-state coordinated strategy for effective containment and management of the pandemic.

Principal Secretaries, Health, and the MDs of the National Health Mission from the four states along with district surveillance officers, district Collectors, Commissioners of the municipal corporations, Chief Medical Officers, and Medical Superintendents of medical colleges participated in the meeting.

The districts were advised to ensure that the advisories, guidelines and clinical treatment protocols issued by the Health Ministry are adopted and effectively implemented to reduce the mortality among Covid-19 patients and other preventable deaths among all sections of the people, particularly those with co-morbidities, pregnant women, the elderly and children.

Following the Continuum of Care approach, states were advised to ensure optimum capacity utilization of testing labs, increase tests per million population and reduce confirmation percentage, in addition to ensuring timely availability of ambulances with target zero refusal.

States were also advised to analyse availability and need for projected beds and oxygen, and plan for them in a timely manner. It was pointed out to them that it was critical to ensure good infection prevention and control practices to control infection in the healthcare workers.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Mask Effectiveness Against Viral Droplets: Study
Effectiveness of different types of masks were evaluated using simple techniques to find the best suited mask to prevent the spread of droplets that could contain SARS-CoV-2 virus particles.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Causes Very Few Personality Changes, Slight Decline in ‘Neuroticism’
Adults experienced only a few changes in their 'Big Five' personality traits during early days of COVID-19 pandemic, though the pandemic has disrupted most aspects of peoples' lives, from health to social relationships, and economic security.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake