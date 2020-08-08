COVID-19 Mortality Highest in Gujarat, 3 Southern States

Those districts that are reporting Covid-19 mortality higher than the national and states' average are a cause of concern, the Health Ministry said, adding that it is engaging with them to analyse the factors driving the high mortality.To discuss this, a high-level virtual meeting was chaired by Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan as a part of Centre-state coordinated strategy for effective containment and management of the pandemic.Principal Secretaries, Health, and the MDs of the National Health Mission from the four states along with district surveillance officers, district Collectors, Commissioners of the municipal corporations, Chief Medical Officers, and Medical Superintendents of medical colleges participated in the meeting.The districts were advised to ensure that the advisories, guidelines and clinical treatment protocols issued by the Health Ministry are adopted and effectively implemented to reduce the mortality among Covid-19 patients and other preventable deaths among all sections of the people, particularly those with co-morbidities, pregnant women, the elderly and children.Following the Continuum of Care approach, states were advised to ensure optimum capacity utilization of testing labs, increase tests per million population and reduce confirmation percentage, in addition to ensuring timely availability of ambulances with target zero refusal.States were also advised to analyse availability and need for projected beds and oxygen, and plan for them in a timely manner. It was pointed out to them that it was critical to ensure good infection prevention and control practices to control infection in the healthcare workers.Source: IANS