by Jeffil Obadiah on  July 7, 2020 at 10:27 PM
Covid-19 Lockdown Restrictions for Chennai
Restrictions of time and functioning for Chennai businesses during the Covid-19 lockdown from July 6 onwards was announced by the chief minister.

In a statement issued here, he said the government had earlier announced a complete lockdown in four districts till July 5.

He said from July 6 onwards, only food takeaways are permitted in hotels/restaurants between 6 am and 9 pm while tea shops can offer only parcel service while remaining open between 6 am and 6 pm.


Vegetable and grocery shops can function between 6 am and 6 pm while standalone showrooms and shops can function between 10 am and 6 p.m.

According to Palaniswami, restrictions and relaxations in force before June 19 would continue to be applicable for areas under Greater Chennai police jurisdiction.

Source: IANS

