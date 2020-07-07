Covid-19 Lockdown Restrictions for Chennai

Restrictions of time and functioning for Chennai businesses during the Covid-19 lockdown from July 6 onwards was announced by the chief minister.



In a statement issued here, he said the government had earlier announced a complete lockdown in four districts till July 5.

‘Vegetable and grocery shops can function between 6 am and 6 pm while standalone showrooms and shops can function between 10 am and 6 p.m.’





According to Palaniswami, restrictions and relaxations in force before June 19 would continue to be applicable for areas under Greater Chennai police jurisdiction.



He said from July 6 onwards, only food takeaways are permitted in hotels/restaurants between 6 am and 9 pm while tea shops can offer only parcel service while remaining open between 6 am and 6 pm.