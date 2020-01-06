COVID-19 Lockdown Cut Tobacco Consumption: World No-Tobacco Day

‘Nearly 37 percent of people in India considered lockdown as an opportunity to quit smoking. ’

The respondents of the survey were from metros along with tier-II cities of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh.The survey revealed that 68 percent of smokers reduced consumption due to the increased cost of cigarettes by retailers and shopkeepers. Also, smokers found cigarettes unavailable. While 39 percent of males and 25 percent of females succeeded in reducing tobacco consumption in any form. However, the survey also revealed that 32 percent of smokers increased smoking due to the stress of managing work from home and household chores, social distancing, and for a few people, it was due to free time.Speaking to IANS, Dr. Sanyam Gupta, Radiology Resident at Medanta hospital, said, "Smoking has become a style statement among the youth. It has a negative impact on respiratory, cardiac, and overall health. I have observed that during the lockdown, people have opted for other forms of stimulation, such as yoga and exercises."Dr. Gupta said: "Those who have been facing withdrawal symptoms, they are taking the help of nicotine gums and other medically prescribed drugs. If a person quits smoking for more than a month, his/her chances of leaving it forever can increase significantly."Dr. Preeti Shinde, the Cardiac Radiologist at Pune's Sahyadri Hospital, told IANS that tobacco consumption decreased during the lockdown."Tobacco consumption has certainly come down in this lockdown. We have seen patients mentally relaxed much more in the lockdown, decreasing their stress levels, and also decreasing their tobacco cravings. But the ones who were tobacco-dependent have suffered withdrawal symptoms, causing increase in their irritability."Amol Naikawadi, Preventive Healthcare Specialist at a company that conducted the survey, said: "We have observed a significant change in people's tobacco consumption pattern during this lockdown. Moreover, the lockdown has given an opportunity for people to quit smoking and live a healthy life. We hope post lockdown, people will continue the pattern of modified habits. Besides, it is imperative people realized the value of prevention to improve their health and acknowledge the harmful effects of smoking."Source: IANS