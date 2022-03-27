About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

COVID-19 Linked to Neuropathy Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on March 27, 2022 at 10:42 PM
Font : A-A+

COVID-19 Linked to Neuropathy Risk

People who tested positive for COVID were about three times more likely to report neuropathy symptoms - pain, numbness, or tingling in their hands and feet than those with negative tests. The findings are reported in the journal Pain.

"Several viral infections — such as HIV and shingles — are associated with peripheral neuropathy because viruses can damage nerves," said senior investigator Simon Haroutounian, PhD, chief of clinical research at the Washington University Pain Center. "We found that nearly 30% of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 also reported neuropathy problems at the time of their diagnosis, and that for 6% to 7% of them, the symptoms persisted for at least two weeks, and up to three months, suggesting this virus may have lingering effects on peripheral nerves."

Advertisement


Haroutounian, who also is an associate professor of anesthesiology and director of the department's Division of Clinical and Translational Research, said some patients who traced the start of their neuropathy symptoms to a COVID-19 infection have sought treatment at the Washington University Pain Center. Most of those in the study, however, reported problems that were rated as mild to moderate and may not have sought help from a pain specialist.

"It is important to understand whether a viral infection is associated with an increased risk of neuropathy," he said. "In the case of HIV, we didn't realize it was causing neuropathy for several years after the AIDS epidemic began. Consequently, many people went undiagnosed with neuropathy and untreated for the pain associated with the problem."
Advertisement

He said the same may be true now for patients with neuropathy following COVID-19. There is no established diagnosis of neuropathy related to COVID-19, but Haroutounian explained that, regardless of the cause, current treatments for neuropathy are somewhat similar. Pain specialists use the same types of medications to treat peripheral neuropathy, whether it's caused by diabetes or HIV or the cause is unclear.

"There is a high likelihood we could still help these patients, even though at the moment there are not clear diagnostic criteria or even a recognized syndrome known as COVID peripheral neuropathy," he said. The research team surveyed patients who were tested for COVID-19 on the Washington University Medical Campus from March 16, 2020, through Jan. 12, 2021. Of the 1,556 study participants, 542 had positive COVID-19 tests, and 1,014 tested negative.

Many of those who tested negative were tested because they were undergoing surgery or were already hospitalized with cancer, diabetes or other health problems, Haroutounian said. Because of those existing health problems, many who tested negative already experienced chronic pain and neuropathy unrelated to COVID-19, he said.

That compared to neuropathy problems in about 13% of the participants who tended to have health challenges but tested negative for COVID-19. He said this finding strengthens the possibility that the virus may be involved in causing symptoms of peripheral neuropathy.

Because the study was conducted at a single center, Haroutounian said more research will be needed to replicate the findings. In addition, much of the data was gathered when outpatient clinical research had been halted due to the pandemic, meaning that study patients were evaluated according to their responses to a survey rather than via in-person interviews and physical exams.

"We also finished our data collection before vaccinations became widespread and before the delta or omicron variants arrived, and it's difficult to say what effects those variables may have," he said. "So we want to follow up with some of those patients who have lingering nerve symptoms and learn about what is causing their pain so that we can better diagnose and treat these patients moving forward."

Odozor CU, Kannampallil T, Abdallah AB, Roles K, Burk C, Warner BC, Alaverdyan H, Clifford DB, Piccirillo JF, Haroutounian S. Post-acute sensory neurological sequelae in patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection: an observational cohort study. Pain, March 24, 2022.

This work is supported by the National Cancer Institute, and the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Grant numbers UL1 TR000448 and P30 CA091842, an NCI Cancer Center Support Grant awarded to the Siteman Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Washington University School of Medicine's 1,700 faculty physicians also are the medical staff of Barnes-Jewish and St. Louis Children's hospitals. The School of Medicine is a leader in medical research, teaching and patient care, and currently is No. 4 in research funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Through its affiliations with Barnes-Jewish and St. Louis Children's hospitals, the School of Medicine is linked to BJC HealthCare.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — Encourage Early Screening
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — Encourage Early Screening
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
11 Alarming Symptoms & Signs You Should Look Out For Nerve Damage Drug-Induced Neuropathy Allodynia Neck Cracking Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression 

Recommended Reading
Peripheral Neuropathy
Peripheral Neuropathy
Peripheral neuropathy is a condition that causes weakness, numbness and pain, especially in the ......
Burning or Tingling Sensation in Feet may be Small Fiber Neuropathy
Burning or Tingling Sensation in Feet may be Small Fiber Neuropathy
Most people with idiopathic neuropathy do not develop major impairments or disabilities, but they .....
Healthy Fat Diet: New Therapeutic Avenue for Diabetic Neuropathy Treatment
Healthy Fat Diet: New Therapeutic Avenue for Diabetic Neuropathy Treatment
Targeting dietary fats may provide a new therapeutic avenue for the treatment of diabetic ......
Polyneuropathy Risk Identified in Six Biomarkers of Inflammation
Polyneuropathy Risk Identified in Six Biomarkers of Inflammation
For the first time a team of researchers have identified six biomarkers of inflammation that ......
11 Alarming Symptoms & Signs You Should Look Out For Nerve Damage
11 Alarming Symptoms & Signs You Should Look Out For Nerve Damage
Our nervous system is involved in numerous functions such as sensing touch and pain, breathing, dige...
Allodynia
Allodynia
Allodynia is a nerve condition where non-painful stimuli such as a light touch or brushing hair prov...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
Drug-Induced Neuropathy
Drug-Induced Neuropathy
Some drugs which are prescribed to treat disease may cause neuropathy as an adverse effect. Signs an...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)