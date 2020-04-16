by Hannah Joy on  April 16, 2020 at 4:47 PM Indian Health News
COVID-19: Is It Safe to Order Food Online?
Ordering food online is not yet safe, as people in 72 houses are in quarantine in Delhi's South District area after a pizza delivery employee tested positive for coronavirus.

Even though online food delivery applications across the country have started contactless delivery in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and incumbent social distancing rules, such an incident has become a matter of great concern.

After the incident, foodtech startup BOX8 with whom the delivery man was employed, stated, "After all precautions and vigilance, in an unfortunate turn of events, a delivery partner of our Malviya Nagar kitchen in South Delhi had tested positive yesterday."


The company also said that their delivery partner is keeping well and getting the required medical attention. "We have shut down the Malviya Nagar Kitchen in South Delhi for the next 14 days."

Online food ordering app Zomato, through which BOX8 sells food, on Thursday, confirmed that a rider from one of its restaurant partners tested positive for Covid-19. It, however, did not name the restaurant.

The online food ordering app further said that all the customers have been contacted, and the restaurant has been shut, effective immediately.

District Magistrate B.M. Mishra told IANS that after the incident surfaced, authorities immediately quarantined his 16 colleagues at the outlet and a detailed trail was followed to identify each house where food was delivered by the outlet.

"We have found that 72 houses had taken delivery from that outlet and hence everyone has been told to follow precautionary measures and be under self- quarantine," Mishra told IANS.

Another multi-national pizza outlet, Dominos, has also tried to assure consumers. "We have moved 100% of deliveries to Zero Contact Delivery thereby avoiding any physical contact with the customer. Additionally, all our Safe Delivery Experts are wearing gloves and masks to ensure the safety of our customers," the company said in a statement.



Source: IANS

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
Deadly Coronavirus Claims 2 More Deaths, Infects 28 People in Telangana
COVID-19 in India: Two more deaths and 28 new corona cases have been reported in Telangana, India.
Coronavirus: Over 11,000 Cases Recorded in India
The total number of confirmed cases in India is 11,439 and the Union Health Ministry said that 11.41 percent of coronavirus patients have recovered from the infection.
Jharkhand Reports First Death From Coronavirus
A 75-year-old man died of coronavirus in Bokaro district of Jharkhand in the wee hours of Thursday, the first death in the state due to the infection.
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.
Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded
Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements
Selenium is a powerful anti-oxidant that prevents cell damage and helps in thyroid hormone production. Selenium is a trace mineral required by the body for proper growth and functioning.
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.
Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat
Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.
Top Food for Dieters
A diet food contains protein, fiber and good fats, which help in weight management. Diet foods if consumed regularly can aid in weight loss. Top diet foods include some nuts, vegetables, grain, fruits.
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
