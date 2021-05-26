COVID-19 Infection Less Threat to Dentist

According to the study, the cumulative infection rate for U.S. dentists is 2.6% with the monthly incidence rate varying between 0.2% to 1.1% per month compared to other U.S. health professionals ranging from 3.3% (Chicago-based hospital physicians) to 35.3% (U.S. based emergency medicine services).
"We're pleased to see that dentists have demonstrated continued low monthly incidence of disease despite several regional and national COVID-19 rate spikes during the study period," said American Dental Association (ADA) Science and Research Institute Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Araujo, D.D.S., M.S., Ph.D., the senior author of the report.
The study also reveals high rates of pre-appointment screening of patients and very strict adherence to infection control measures
helps to protect dental team and their patients.
Though the dental care sector is running safely with patients comfortably visiting the dentist is emphasized by this study, more research projects on the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) protection against COVID-19 and infection control procedures are also required.
Source: Eurekalert