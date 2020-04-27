by Iswarya on  April 27, 2020 at 12:03 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19: India's Total Case Count Touches 27,892 with 872 Deaths
Total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 27,892, reports the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In a morning update, the Health Ministry said, of the total cases, at least 20,835 are active. A total of 6,184 individuals have been cured and discharged, while 872 people lost their lives. One person migrated to another country.

COVID-19 cases spiked up to 2,185 in Rajasthan and 2,096 in Madhya Pradesh.


States where the cases crossed 1,000 mark are Tamil Nadu (1,885), Uttar Pradesh (1,868), Telangana (1,002) and Andhra Pradesh (1,097).

Other states and UTs that have reported cases of novel coronavirus are West Bengal (649), Punjab (313), Karnataka (503), Jammu and Kashmir (523), Kerala (458), Haryana (289), Bihar (274), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (33), Chandigarh (30), Chhattisgarh (37), Jharkhand (82), Ladakh (20), Odisha (103), Puducherry (7), Himachal Pradesh (40) and Uttarakhand (50).

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

33 New Positive Coronavirus Cases Reported in Tamil Nadu
Thirty-three persons tested positive, while 27 Covid-19 patients got discharged on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu, the state Health Department said.
READ MORE
US Very Close to Testing Coronavirus Vaccine, Says Trump
US President Donald Trump while addressing the daily White House coronavirus briefing said "we are very close to a vaccine", after noting vaccine trials taking place in the US, Germany.
READ MORE
15 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Telangana
One more person died of coronavirus in Telangana while 15 new positive cases were reported on Wednesday, according to the director of public health and family welfare.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Pandemic: Deadly Coronavirus Kills More Than 100,000 in Europe
COVID-19 in Europe: The deadly coronavirus outbreak has claimed more than 100,000 lives in Europe.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India