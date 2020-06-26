COVID-19 Increases Risk of Stroke

‘Patients with COVID-19 should be evaluated promptly for acute neurologic changes if they are suspected of having stroke, in order to reduce morbidity and mortality’ Read More..

Retrospective case-control study was conducted on 123 patients presenting to New York City hospital for suspicion of stroke during COVID-19 pandemic during March to April 2020 during COVID-19 pandemicComparing the group of patients with stroke versus non-stroke, we showed significantly elevated number of patients with COVID-19 infection among the stroke group after stratifying for other known common stroke risk factors.This is the first major peer reviewed study to establish a link between SARS-CoV-2 infection and increased stroke risk when accounting for confounding risk factors. Patients with COVID-19 should be evaluated early for acute neurological changes and timely workup should be performed in patients suspected to have stroke to reduce morbidity and mortality.Source: Newswise