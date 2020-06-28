COVID-19 in US: Coronavirus Cases Surpass 2.5 Million

But the state's Covid-19 test positivity rate has dropped to around 1 per cent, the lowest among the country's big states, according to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Xinhua reported.
‘The state of New York reported 391,923 cases and 31,362 deaths, both topping the nation.’
Other states with over 100,000 cases include California, New Jersey, Texas, Illinois, Florida and Massachusetts, the tally showed.
Several states such as California, Arizona, Texas and Florida have reported record spikes of new cases in recent days, prompting some local governments to backpedal on reopening policies.
Source: IANS