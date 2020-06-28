by Colleen Fleiss on  June 28, 2020 at 6:14 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 in US: Coronavirus Cases Surpass 2.5 Million
In the US, the number of COVID-19 cases has topped 2.5 million on Saturday, reaching 2,500,419, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the national death toll reached 125,434, according to the tally.

But the state's Covid-19 test positivity rate has dropped to around 1 per cent, the lowest among the country's big states, according to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Xinhua reported.


Other states with over 100,000 cases include California, New Jersey, Texas, Illinois, Florida and Massachusetts, the tally showed.

Several states such as California, Arizona, Texas and Florida have reported record spikes of new cases in recent days, prompting some local governments to backpedal on reopening policies.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Coronavirus: Mother-to-Child Vertical Transmission Routes Identified
Vertical transmission routes of coronavirus from mother to newborn have been identified and defined with more clarity. The transmission happens when the mother is pregnant with the baby, soon after delivery or by superficial exposure to coronavirus.
READ MORE
Coronavirus Threat Will Stay Unless Everyone Immunized, Says Harvard Scholar
COVID-19 impact in India is considerable given our huge population as well as population density, said Harvard Scholar.
READ MORE
How Accurate Antibody Tests are for Detecting Coronavirus?
Antibody tests were found to play an useful role in detecting if someone has had COVID-19, but that timing is important, revealed Cochrane review.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

More News on:

Middle East Respiratory SyndromeCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake