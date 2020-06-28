COVID-19 in US: Coronavirus Cases Surpass 2.5 Million

In the US, the number of COVID-19 cases has topped 2.5 million on Saturday, reaching 2,500,419, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.



Meanwhile, the national death toll reached 125,434, according to the tally.



But the state's Covid-19 test positivity rate has dropped to around 1 per cent, the lowest among the country's big states, according to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Xinhua reported.



‘The state of New York reported 391,923 cases and 31,362 deaths, both topping the nation.’





Several states such as California, Arizona, Texas and Florida have reported record spikes of new cases in recent days, prompting some local governments to backpedal on reopening policies.



