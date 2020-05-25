COVID-19 in UK: Death Toll Crossed 36,700 as 118 More Patients Die

"By opening schools to more pupils in this limited way we are taking a deliberate cautious step," he told reporters, noting that the government "wants to start getting our children back into the classroom in a way that is as manageable and as safe as possible."Acknowledging that a June 1 opening may not be possible for all schools, Johnson said the government will continue to support and work with the sector.Responding to the reported "breach of lockdown measures" of his top adviser Dominic Cummings, Johnson said Cummings acted "responsibly, legally and with integrity".As to the vaccine development, Johnson said he wants to see a "much more international approach" to the coronavirus pandemic and a vaccine will be developed "all the faster if we collaborate across countries".Source: IANS