COVID-19 in UK: Death Toll Crossed 36,700 as 118 More Patients Die
Death Toll in UK Crossed 36,700. These figures include deaths in hospitals, care homes and the wider community, Xinhua reported.

Chairing Sunday's Downing Street daily press briefing, Johnson confirmed that primary schools in England will partially reopen from June 1, including the reception, year one, and year six in primary schools.

He added that he intends for secondary schools to provide "some contact" for year 10 and year 12 students to help them to prepare for exams next year from June 15.


"By opening schools to more pupils in this limited way we are taking a deliberate cautious step," he told reporters, noting that the government "wants to start getting our children back into the classroom in a way that is as manageable and as safe as possible."

Acknowledging that a June 1 opening may not be possible for all schools, Johnson said the government will continue to support and work with the sector.

Responding to the reported "breach of lockdown measures" of his top adviser Dominic Cummings, Johnson said Cummings acted "responsibly, legally and with integrity".

As to the vaccine development, Johnson said he wants to see a "much more international approach" to the coronavirus pandemic and a vaccine will be developed "all the faster if we collaborate across countries".



