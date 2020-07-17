by Colleen Fleiss on  July 17, 2020 at 10:45 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 in UAE: 275 New COVID-19 Cases, 55,848 in Total
In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), 275 new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 55,848.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said on Wednesday in a statement that the new cases of many nationalities are all in stable condition and receiving medical treatment, Xinhua reported.

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report Covid-19 cases.


It has been showing solidarity with China in fight against the novel coronavirus. On February 2 and March 12, the iconic landmarks in the UAE, including Burj Khalifa in Dubai, were lit up twice in the colours of China's national flag to show its solidarity with China.

In late April, the Chinese consulate general in Dubai organized an online conference for Chinese doctors and medical experts to share experience in preventing and treating the coronavirus with UAE counterparts.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
District Collectors of Coimbatore and Kancheepuram Test Positive for COVID-19
Coimbatore Collector K. Rajamani and Kancheepuram Collector P. Ponniah have tested positive for coronavirus and admitted to hospitals.
READ MORE
Covid-19 Cases Cross 1mn-mark In India
India recorded more than one lakh cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) taking the tally over one million mark with over 25,000 fatalities.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Lockdown Improves Air Quality in Five Indian Cities
The concentrations of harmful fine particulate matter (PM2.5) originating from vehicles and other non-vehicular sources, from the start of COVID-19 lockdown, has been reduced by up to 54 percent in five major Indian cities.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake