COVID-19 in UAE: 275 New COVID-19 Cases, 55,848 in Total

In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), 275 new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 55,848.



The Ministry of Health and Prevention said on Wednesday in a statement that the new cases of many nationalities are all in stable condition and receiving medical treatment, Xinhua reported.

‘In UAE, 393 more patients have recovered from the coronavirus, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 46,418, according to the ministry.’





In late April, the Chinese consulate general in Dubai organized an online conference for Chinese doctors and medical experts to share experience in preventing and treating the coronavirus with UAE counterparts.



It has been showing solidarity with China in fight against the novel coronavirus. On February 2 and March 12, the iconic landmarks in the UAE, including Burj Khalifa in Dubai, were lit up twice in the colours of China's national flag to show its solidarity with China.

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report Covid-19 cases.