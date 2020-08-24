by Ramya Rachamanti on  August 24, 2020 at 11:18 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 In Tokyo: Lowest Single-day Cases Reported
212 new coronavirus cases reported on Sunday in Tokyo, reports Xinhua news agency.

Monday's figure is the first time since July 8 when 75 cases were confirmed.

Empowering Better Health

The Tokyo metropolitan government said the capital's cumulative total now stands at 19,428, the highest among Japan's 47 prefectures.


The nation's overall caseload currently stands at 61,914, while the death toll has increased to 1,179.

The Tokyo metropolitan government has continued to urge residents to refrain from traveling outside the prefecture, as well as avoid dining out in groups, even those including small gatherings held in close proximity with others, in a bid to curb the virus' spread.

Establishments serving alcohol such as restaurants, bars and karaoke parlours have been requested to shorten their opening hours until the end of this month.

The metropolitan government has described the situation in the capital of 14 million as "extremely severe" and has said that the "utmost caution is still required" while maintaining its alert level at the highest on its four-tier scale meaning "infections are spreading".

Governor Yuriko Koike has said that a Tokyo-specific state of emergency could still be declared if the virus' resurgence worsens.



Source: IANS

