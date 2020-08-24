COVID-19 In Tokyo: Lowest Single-day Cases Reported

The nation's overall caseload currently stands at 61,914, while the death toll has increased to 1,179.The Tokyo metropolitan government has continued to urge residents to refrain from traveling outside the prefecture, as well as avoid dining out in groups, even those including small gatherings held in close proximity with others, in a bid to curb the virus' spread.Establishments serving alcohol such as restaurants, bars and karaoke parlours have been requested to shorten their opening hours until the end of this month.The metropolitan government has described the situation in the capital of 14 million as "extremely severe" and has said that the "utmost caution is still required" while maintaining its alert level at the highest on its four-tier scale meaning "infections are spreading".Governor Yuriko Koike has said that a Tokyo-specific state of emergency could still be declared if the virus' resurgence worsens.Source: IANS