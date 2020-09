COVID-19 positive cases declined in Tamil Nadu. The health department said the number of cured and discharged people in Tamil Nadu is 6,185, higher than the 5,528 who had tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours.



The total number of persons who had tested positive for coronavirus till now was 486,052 while the total number of cured patients stands at 429,416. The state recorded the deaths of 64 patients taking the total tally till date to 8,154.



The total number of active COVID-19 cases factoring new infections, cured persons and the dead stands at 48,482.



‘The number of recoveries from COVID-19 improved in Tamil Nadu. The total number of persons who had tested positive for coronavirus almost became equal to the total number of cured patients.’

Source: IANS State capital Chennai continued to head the COVID-19 infection tally with 991 persons testing positive for the virus and its total tally stands at 145,606. The number of infected children in the state in the age group of 0-12 went up to 21,399.Source: IANS The total number of active COVID-19 cases factoring new infections, cured persons and the dead stands at 48,482.

