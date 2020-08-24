COVID-19 in Telangana: With 1,842 New Cases, Tally Reaches 1,06,091

Outside GHMC and surrounding districts, Nizamabad was the worst-affected district with 158 new cases followed by Karimnagar with 123 cases, Suryapet with 113 cases and Siddipet with 86 cases. Khammam reported 77 new infections, Warangal Urban 74, Jagtiyal 70, Mahabubabad 64 and Mancherial 59. Four of the 33 districts reported new cases in single digits.During the last 24 hours, authorities conducted 36,282 tests. With this the number of tests conducted in the state has risen to 9,68,121. The samples tested per million population mounted to 26,076 against a daily testing target of 5,600 as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day. The results of 895 samples were awaited.As many as 16 government and 23 private laboratories were conducting the RT PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT types of tests and there were 1,076 rapid-antigen test centres. However, the authorities did not provide a breakup of the tests.During the last 24 hours, 1,825 people recovered from COVID, taking the number of recoveries to 82,411. The state's recovery rate improved to 77.67 per cent against the national average of 74.9 per cent.The number of active cases in the state stands at 22,919, including 16,482 in home/institutional isolation.Age-wise COVID positive details show that 65.3 per cent of those who tested positive were in the age group of 21-50 years. Terming this as a susceptible age group, authorities have urged them not to go out unless absolutely necessary. They were advised to strictly exercise precautions like wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.Among COVID positive cases, 24.71 per cent were above 51 years. Nearly 10 per cent were below 20 years.Officials said 64.41 per cent of those who tested positive were male while the remaining 35.59 per cent were female.According to the media release, of 20,396 beds in the government-run hospitals, 18,020 beds were vacant.As many as 170 private hospitals were treating Covid-19 cases in the state. These hospitals have 9,058 beds of which 4,997 were vacant.The state has 958 containment zones with the highest 141 in Ranga Reddy district, followed by 94 in Mahabunagar, 93 in Jagtiyal, 91 in Rajanna Sircilla and 81 in Gadwal. Greater Hyderabad has 65 containment zones.Source: IANS