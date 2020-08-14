COVID-19 In Telangana: 1,921 New Cases Reported in 24 Hours

The number of tests conducted in the state mounted to 7,11,196. A total of 39 testing laboratories and 323 rapid antigen testing centres conducted 22,046 more tests as against the state's target of 5,600. The World Health Organisation benchmark is 140 tests per million per day.Test results of 1,151 samples were awaited. Samples tested per million population stood at 19,156 in Telangana.Officials said that 1,210 corona patients had recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 64,284.The state has a recovery rate of 72.72 per cent as against the national average of 70.76 per cent.During the last 24 hours ending 8 pm on Thursday, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and surrounding districts again witnessed a spike in new cases.GHMC recorded 356 new cases as against 298 the previous day. Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy bordering GHMC reported 168 and 134 cases respectively. Sangareddy, another district which shares borders with the state capital, reported 90 new infections.Warangal Urban was one of the second worst-affected district with 74 new infections. There were 73 new cases each in Karimnagar and Nalgonda, 71 in Khammam, 54 in Peddapalli, 47 in Suryapet, 38 in Jangaon, 51 in Jogulamba Gadwal, and 40 in Jagtiyal.According to the media bulletin released by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the new cases were reported from all 33 districts.Data showed that 65.9 per cent of those tested corona positive were in the age group of 21-50. "In the light of the high incidences of infections in this age group, such people are requested not to go out, unless absolutely necessary. In case they are required to go out, they should strictly exercise precautions like wearing of face masks and maintenance of physical distancing," the bulletin said.Among corona positive cases, 24.4 per cent were above the age of 51. About 10 per cent were aged below 20. "Children less than 10 years and elders above 60 years are advised to avoid moving outdoors. They ought to stay indoors," it added.Officials said 65.10 per cent of those tested positive were males and 34.90 per cent females.According to the media bulletin, out of 20,396 beds in government-run hospitals, 17,784 beds were vacant.While 118 private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients have a total of 7,879 beds, 3,492 out of them were vacant.Source: IANS