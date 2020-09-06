COVID-19 in Telangana: 14 More Die, Toll 24 in Two Days

The state also reported 154 new positive cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 3,650. All the cases were reported among the locals.Greater Hyderabad continued to be the worst affected region in the state, accounting for 132 out of the fresh cases reported on Sunday. Adjoining districts Ranga Reddy and Medchal together reported 15 cases.Officials said 1,742 patients have recovered so far. With this, the number of patients in hospitals stands at 1,771.Meanwhile, Health Minister E. Rajender said Covid-19 spread in the state due to increased movement of people following relaxation in lockdown. He said that if the elderly persons and those with co-morbidities are infected by Covid-19, the death toll may further go up.The minister said the government was doing its best to check the fatalities and was ready to bring the best available medicines from anywhere in the world but people should cooperate to contain the spread of the virus."The lockdown has been lifted so that people don''t lose their livelihood but they should not risk their lives by unnecessarily stepping out of their houses," he said.The minister appealed to people and the society to cooperate in ensuring that those positive cases which have no symptoms or mild symptoms are treated in their homes.He voiced concern that people in some areas were troubling those in home quarantine. Rajender said despite the campaign by the government to contain coronavirus, people were still scared. He cited an instance of Ziaguda area in Hyderabad where three members of a family tested positive. "They decided to stay in the house but their neighbours troubled them, forcing them to go to hospital," he said.The minister said this situation was adding to the burden on hospitals. He said that in view of the increasing Covid-19 cases, primary health centres were directed to treat those coming with complaints of cold and cough.Source: IANS