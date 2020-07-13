COVID-19 In Telangana: 1,269 New Cases Push Tally to 34K

For the second day in a row, the number of patients discharged/recovered was more than the number of new infections. As many as 1,539 people were discharged on Sunday, taking the number of recoveries to 22,482.According to the director of public health, 11,883 patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals or at home.With the tests conducted on Sunday, the total number of samples tested in the state so far rose to 1,70,324.Hotspot Greater Hyderabad accounted for 800 of the new cases registered on Sunday. Rangareddy district was second with 132 cases, Medchal third with 94 and Sangareddy fourth with 36. The three districts share borders with Hyderabad.The numbers show COVID-19 continuing to spread in all parts of the state. Karimnagar and Nagarkurnool reported 23 new cases each.According to the media bulletin, 15,367 out of total 17,081 COVID beds in government hospitals are vacant.Source: IANS