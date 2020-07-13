by Ramya Rachamanti on  July 13, 2020 at 7:00 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 In Telangana: 1,269 New Cases Push Tally to 34K
Telangana reported 1,269 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 34,671. Out of 8,153 samples tested, 1,269 were found positive on sunday.

The figures for Saturday were 11,602 tests and 1,178 positive cases.

The state also recorded eight fresh fatalities pushing the death toll to 356.


For the second day in a row, the number of patients discharged/recovered was more than the number of new infections. As many as 1,539 people were discharged on Sunday, taking the number of recoveries to 22,482.

According to the director of public health, 11,883 patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals or at home.

With the tests conducted on Sunday, the total number of samples tested in the state so far rose to 1,70,324.

Hotspot Greater Hyderabad accounted for 800 of the new cases registered on Sunday. Rangareddy district was second with 132 cases, Medchal third with 94 and Sangareddy fourth with 36. The three districts share borders with Hyderabad.

The numbers show COVID-19 continuing to spread in all parts of the state. Karimnagar and Nagarkurnool reported 23 new cases each.

According to the media bulletin, 15,367 out of total 17,081 COVID beds in government hospitals are vacant.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

More News on:

Neck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake