by Colleen Fleiss on  May 31, 2020 at 11:43 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: Record 938 New Coronavirus Positive Cases, Count Crosses 21K-mark
Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours has reported a record 938 new coronavirus cases. The total tally past the 21K-mark to 21,184.

In a statement issued here, the Health Department said these 938 persons included 82 returnees from other states and countries.

The statement said six COVID-19 patients died, taking the state's death toll to 160.


Members of the medical expert committee said lockdown restrictions may be relaxed in Tamil Nadu, barring Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts.

Speaking to the media after a meeting with Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, they said coronavirus infections were high in Chennai and neighbouring districts like Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram.

Advocating continuance of the lockdown restrictions in these four districts, they said easing must depend on the extent of coronavirus spread in each district.

As of Saturday, coronavirus cases in Chennai stood at 13,980, followed by Chengalpattu (1,094), Tiruvallur (902) and Kancheepuram (390).

Asserting that resumption of public transport - buses and trains - in Chennai may be dangerous, the experts said these should not be allowed to run. To control the spread, swab testing should be increased, they said.

On Saturday, 12,605 samples were tested, taking the total to 4.79 lakh. Testing of 636 samples is under process.

The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 went up to 1,239.

The total active cases in Tamil Nadu now stands at 9,021.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Clinical Trials of Therapeutics for COVID-19: Current Status
Clinical trials that are well-designed, well-planned and conducted in a timely manner will ensure the development of a safe and effective drug for the treatment of COVID-19 sooner than later.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Guidelines on Dead Body Management
Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and deaths are increasing day by day. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in India has released guidelines on dead body management for doctors, nurses and all healthcare professionals to follow to prevent the risk of ...
READ MORE
Gardening can Boost Your Body Image Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
Love your body: Gardening can improve your body image and boost your self-esteem. So, hurry up, start spending more time in the garden to get a positive body image during the COVID-19 lockdown.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

More News on:

Middle East Respiratory SyndromeCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake