COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: Record 938 New Coronavirus Positive Cases, Count Crosses 21K-mark

Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours has reported a record 938 new coronavirus cases. The total tally past the 21K-mark to 21,184.



In a statement issued here, the Health Department said these 938 persons included 82 returnees from other states and countries.

‘State capital Chennai, with its high density of population, continued to see the highest 616 new infections, taking its total tally to 13,980. The Chengalpattu district reported 94 more positive cases.’





Speaking to the media after a meeting with Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, they said coronavirus infections were high in Chennai and neighbouring districts like Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram.



Advocating continuance of the lockdown restrictions in these four districts, they said easing must depend on the extent of coronavirus spread in each district.



As of Saturday, coronavirus cases in Chennai stood at 13,980, followed by Chengalpattu (1,094), Tiruvallur (902) and Kancheepuram (390).



Asserting that resumption of public transport - buses and trains - in Chennai may be dangerous, the experts said these should not be allowed to run. To control the spread, swab testing should be increased, they said.



On Saturday, 12,605 samples were tested, taking the total to 4.79 lakh. Testing of 636 samples is under process.



The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 went up to 1,239.



The total active cases in Tamil Nadu now stands at 9,021.



Source: IANS Members of the medical expert committee said lockdown restrictions may be relaxed in Tamil Nadu, barring Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts.Speaking to the media after a meeting with Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, they said coronavirus infections were high in Chennai and neighbouring districts like Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram.Advocating continuance of the lockdown restrictions in these four districts, they said easing must depend on the extent of coronavirus spread in each district.As of Saturday, coronavirus cases in Chennai stood at 13,980, followed by Chengalpattu (1,094), Tiruvallur (902) and Kancheepuram (390).Asserting that resumption of public transport - buses and trains - in Chennai may be dangerous, the experts said these should not be allowed to run. To control the spread, swab testing should be increased, they said.On Saturday, 12,605 samples were tested, taking the total to 4.79 lakh. Testing of 636 samples is under process.The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 went up to 1,239.The total active cases in Tamil Nadu now stands at 9,021.Source: IANS

The statement said six COVID-19 patients died, taking the state's death toll to 160.