COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: 96 More Coronavirus Positive Cases, Total Tally 834

In Tamil Nadu, a total of 96 persons tested positive for coronavirus during the past 24 hours taking the total number of positive cases to 834, a health official said on Thursday.



State Health Secretary Beela Rajesh also said 50,000 rapid test kits will be reaching the state from China which will drastically shorten the sample test time.

‘There is no treatment for coronavirus infection. Good hygiene practice, washing hands, avoid unprotected contact with live animals, wear a mask, avoid travel, crowds, or uncooked food, are the standard precautions.’





Rajesh said 50,000 rapid test kits to detect whether a person is infected with coronavirus or not will be reaching Chennai on Thursday night and will be put to use soon.



With the new test kits, the results will be known in 30 minutes, she added.



According to her, a total 27 COVID-19 patients have been discharged by various hospitals after being cured till date.



Out of the 96 new positive cases reported on Thursday, 84 had attended the religious conference organised by the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi.



Rajesh said 1,480 persons had returned back to Tamil Nadu after attending the Tablighi Jamaat conference held last month in Delhi.



According to her, about 58.77 persons residing in 14 lakh households were surveyed for health status.



Briefing reporters here, she said one of the infected persons is a doctor belonging to a private hospital.