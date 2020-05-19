COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: 536 Test Positive for Coronavirus, Total Tally 11,760

‘In Tamil Nadu, 536 have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total tally 11,760.’

The new infections include 46 persons who had come to Tamil Nadu from Maharashtra, the Health Department said.The number COVID-19 patients who were cured and discharged on Sunday was 234 and the total is 4,406.According to the government, a total of 11,121 samples were tested taking to total over 3.37 lakh till date. Testing of 535 samples is under process.State capital Chennai continued to see highest number of infections at 364, taking the total tally to 7,117.The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 went up to 709.The total number of active cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 7,270.Source: IANS