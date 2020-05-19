by Colleen Fleiss on  May 19, 2020 at 1:57 AM Indian Health News
COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: 536 Test Positive for Coronavirus, Total Tally 11,760
In Tamil Nadu, a total of 536 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while three COVID-19 patients lost their lives, the state Health Department said.

According to the Health Department, 536 persons tested positive for Coronavirus over the past 24-hours taking the total tally to 11,760.

With three COVID-19 patients breathing their last, the total death toll as on Monday is 81.


The new infections include 46 persons who had come to Tamil Nadu from Maharashtra, the Health Department said.

The number COVID-19 patients who were cured and discharged on Sunday was 234 and the total is 4,406.

According to the government, a total of 11,121 samples were tested taking to total over 3.37 lakh till date. Testing of 535 samples is under process.

State capital Chennai continued to see highest number of infections at 364, taking the total tally to 7,117.

The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 went up to 709.

The total number of active cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 7,270.

Source: IANS

