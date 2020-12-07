COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: 3,965 New Corona Cases, 3,591 Patients Discharged

Over the past 24 hours in Tamil Nadu, as many as 3,965 more persons tested coronavirus positive, taking the state's total tally to 1,34,226, the Health Department said on Saturday.



The good news was that 3,591 Covid-19 patients were cured and discharged from various hospitals in the state, taking such cases up to 85,915. The state now has 46,410 active cases.

State capital Chennai continued to head the coronavirus infection table with 1,185 new cases and a total tally of 76,158. The city's active cases total 17,989 while Covid-19 patients discharged in Chennai on Saturday stood at 1,791.



The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 went up to 6,640 in the state.

In all 69 more Covid-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, taking its total death toll to 1,898.