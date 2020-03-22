by Colleen Fleiss on  March 22, 2020 at 7:21 PM Tropical Disease News
COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: 3 More Test Positive for Coronavirus, Total 6
In Tamil Nadu, three more persons have tested positive for coronavirus infection taking the total to six, said state Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar.

According to Vijayabaskar, three coronavirus positive cases -- two Thailand nationals and one from New Zealand -- have tested positive and they are undergoing treatment in isolation.

He said all the six infected cases are imported cases from different regions with travel histories and not community transmitted.


Vijayabaskar said screening of passengers has been intensified at all ports of arrival -- international/domestic terminals in airports, railway stations and inter-state borders.

Vijayabaskar urged people to avoid travels, crowds and maintain two metre distance.

IANS

