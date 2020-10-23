by Colleen Fleiss on  October 23, 2020 at 2:38 AM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 in Spain: Coronavirus Cases Top 1 Million
Spain has recorded more than one million COVID-19 cases.

Spain became the first western European country to pass the landmark figure.

In the previous 24 hours, Spain reported 16,973 infections and 156 deaths. Spain has now recorded a total of 1,005,295 infections.


By the end of August, new daily case numbers were rising by 10,000 a day.

Hospital admissions have ticked up by 20% in the past two weeks alone, while deaths have also begun to rise, with the toll climbing by 218 on Tuesday.

Spain is the sixth nation globally to one million cases after the US, India, Brazil, Russia, and Argentina.

Over the last few months, Europe has seen a surge in new COVID-19 infections, forcing governments to implement strict new regulations to control the pandemic.

Source: Medindia

