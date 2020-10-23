COVID-19 in Spain: Coronavirus Cases Top 1 Million

‘In Spain, 34,366 COVID-related deaths have been recorded.’

By the end of August, new daily case numbers were rising by 10,000 a day.Hospital admissions have ticked up by 20% in the past two weeks alone, while deaths have also begun to rise, with the toll climbing by 218 on Tuesday.Spain is the sixth nation globally to one million cases after the US, India, Brazil, Russia, and Argentina.Over the last few months, Europe has seen a surge in new COVID-19 infections, forcing governments to implement strict new regulations to control the pandemic.Source: Medindia