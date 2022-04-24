About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

COVID-19 in Shanghai: Death Toll Reaches 87

by Colleen Fleiss on April 24, 2022 at 10:46 PM
Font : A-A+

COVID-19 in Shanghai: Death Toll Reaches 87

In Shanghai, a total of 87 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, revealed sources.

Among the deceased, the oldest was 101-years-old, Xinhua news agency quoted the commission as saying.

Advertisement


All of those who passed away had serious underlying health conditions such as malignant tumours, coronary heart disease and hypertension.

The direct causes of their deaths are basic diseases, the commission noted.

It also said that Shanghai will set up more medical teams especially for severe cases to reduce the death rate, aiming to help senior citizens who are vulnerable to Covid-19 due to their low immunity.

In the last 24 hours, Shanghai reported 1,401 confirmed locally transmitted Covid-19 cases and 19,657 local asymptomatic carriers.

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
International Cesarean Awareness Month 2022 — Foster Women-Centered Care!
International Cesarean Awareness Month 2022 — Foster Women-Centered Care!
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Awareness Month 2022 —
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Awareness Month 2022 — "Get Yourself Tested"
World Earth Day 2022 —
World Earth Day 2022 — "Invest In Our Planet"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Death Facts Bereavement Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO ...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips ....
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with ...
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and ......
Bereavement
Bereavement
Bereavement refers to grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one, especially during t...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator Find a Doctor Blood - Sugar Chart Blood Pressure Calculator Drug Interaction Checker Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) The Essence of Yoga Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Selfie Addiction Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR