July 4, 2020
COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia: Coronavirus Positive Cases Surpass 200,000
In Saudi Arabia, the number of coronavirus cases has surpassed 200,000, officials said. A total of 4,193 new cases were reported, bringing the accumulated infections to 201,801, the Health Ministry tweeted.

Riyadh, July 4 (IANS) Saudi Arabia's coronavirus cases have surpassed 200,000, officials said. A total of 4,193 new cases were reported, bringing the accumulated infections to 201,801, the Health Ministry tweeted.

On Friday, the death toll rose to 1,802 with 50 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, Xinhua reported.


Meanwhile, the ministry announced on Friday that more than 100 virus-infected patients were treated through the blood plasma of recovered cases. The treatment is part of a nationwide medical study.

Saudi Arabia and China have supported each other in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, the kingdom offered generous support to China to help fight the deadly virus at the early stage of its outbreak. On March 11, Saudi Arabia delivered to the Chinese city of Wuhan a shipment of medical aid.

As the virus raged in Saudi Arabia, a team of eight Chinese medical experts visited the kingdom on April 15 to assist its anti-coronavirus fight.

On April 26, the two sides signed a deal worth $265 million for expanding Saudi Arabia's coronavirus testing capacity.

