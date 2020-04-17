COVID-19 in Noida: Contagion Rate Spikes, Tally Jumps To 92

The health workers have tested 150 samples in the last 24 hours, out of which 138 samples were found to be negative, whereas, 11 samples tested positive for the virus in the government lab, and one in a private lab.
‘There is no treatment for coronaviruses. Good hygiene practice, washing hands, avoid unprotected contact with live animals, wear a mask, avoid travel, crowds, or uncooked food, are the standard precautions.’
In the past 24 hours, India has reported 941 fresh Covid-19 cases and 37 deaths, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry.
Source: IANS