by Colleen Fleiss on  April 17, 2020 at 1:34 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 in Noida: Contagion Rate Spikes, Tally Jumps To 92
In Noida, the COVID-19 cases continued to rise, as the city reported 12 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the positive cases count to 92, stated a health official.

The official said that out of the 92 cases so far, 26 corona-infected patients have been cured and 66 are still undergoing treatment.

The health workers have tested 150 samples in the last 24 hours, out of which 138 samples were found to be negative, whereas, 11 samples tested positive for the virus in the government lab, and one in a private lab.


In the past 24 hours, India has reported 941 fresh Covid-19 cases and 37 deaths, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Punjab Breaks COVID-19 Pandemic Chain
In one of the worst hit districts, Punjab has been successful in breaking the chain of coronavirus, where the number of coronavirus positive patients has been frozen at 19, revealed data sources.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Is It Safe to Order Food Online?
Are door-to-door food deliveries a new health hazard? People in 72 houses in quarantine in Delhi's South District area after a pizza delivery employee tested positive for coronavirus.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Neck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake