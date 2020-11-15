by Colleen Fleiss on  November 15, 2020 at 6:18 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 in Mexico: Cases Surpass 1 Million
In Mexico, 5,680 COVID-19 cases have been reported in a 24-hour period, increasing the overall infection tally to 1,003,253, the Health Ministry said.

Authorities said the real number of infections is likely significantly higher than the reported confirmed cases.

The states of Durangoa and Chihuahua have been put on the highest level of coronavirus alert in a bid to contain the recent spike in the north of the country, according to the Health Ministry.


Except the two northern states, most of Mexico's 32 regions are currently at the lower orange or yellow alert levels.

Speaking to Xinhua, Mexican epidemiologist Malaquias Lopez Cervantes called the situation in the country "serious", saying it is necessary to review the current health model in order to take measures, such as case tracking, to avoid further infections.

He also expressed his concern for the future, as a "period of resurgence" of cases in almost half of the country is predicted in the coming months.

"The important thing is to protect the Mexican population, a society worn out by prolonged confinement and, due to the ineffectiveness of the health model, will reach the end of this year, 2020, with more deaths," he added.

Due to the pandemic, Mexico, the second largest economy in Latin America after Brazil, is facing a record economic decline of 9 per cent for 2020, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Mexico registered its first case of Covid-19 on February 28.

Source: IANS

