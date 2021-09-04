by Hannah Joy on  April 9, 2021 at 12:49 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Covid-19 in Maharashtra: Over 32 Lakh Cases, Deaths Cross 57K
Maharashtra's Covid-19 cases are over 32 lakhs and deaths scaled a new high, crossing the 57,000 mark. In just 2 days, the state's tally jumped by 1 lakh cases.

The state added 56,286 new patients, down from the peak of 59,907 on Wednesday, taking up the tally from 31,73,261 to 32,29,547 now.

Fatalities also shot up to 376 from 322 a day earlier, and the toll increased to 57,028.


The state recovery rate dropped again from 82.36 percent on Wednesday to 82.05 percent, while the death rate worsened from 1.79 percent a day earlier to 1.77 percent, and the number of active cases jumped up to 521,317.

The Covid situation overall continued to remain grim as a massive vaccine shortage loomed ahead with barely one and half days' stocks available, leading to a fresh 'vaccine war' between Maharashtra and the Centre.

The infections in Mumbai dropped from 10,442 a day earlier to 8,938, taking up the city tally to 491,980, while there were 25 deaths, increasing the toll to 11,881.

The Mumbai circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts - notched 16,574 new cases, a day after touching a new high of 19,952, taking up its total to 10,27,572 now, and deaths zooming up to 20,887.

Of the fatalities, Pune led the state with 46 deaths, while there were 36 in Nagpur, 32 in Hingoli, 28 in Palghar, 27 in Nashik, 26 in Nanded, 25 in Mumbai, 23 in Thane, 21 in Solapur, 15 in Ahmednagar, 12 in Satara, 10 each in Parbhani, and Osmanabad, eight deaths each in Dhule, Sangli, and Amravati, five each in Jalgaon and Akola, four each in Nandurbar, Ratnagiri, Aurangabad, and Beed, three each in Raigad and Latur, two each in Kolhapur, Buldhana, and Washim, and one in Chandrapur, besides two outsiders.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation shot up to 27,02,613, while those shunted to institutional quarantine went up to 22,661.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

AI-powered Symptom Checkers Help Deal With the COVID-19 Burden
Using AI-powered symptom checkers, healthcare systems can potentially reduce the number of people going to in-person clinics during the pandemic, said researchers.
READ MORE
Delhi Minister Says Current COVID-19 Wave Affecting People Aged 20-45 Years
The current coronavirus wave spread among people aged between 20 to 45 years shows the need to vaccinate all age groups, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
READ MORE
New Restrictions to Curb Rising COVID-19 Cases in Tamil Nadu
The Tamil Nadu government has brought in a series of measures to restrict the spiraling coronavirus cases.
READ MORE
Mild Covid-19: 1 in 10 People Have Long-Term Effects After 8 Months
Eight months after mild COVID-19, one in ten people still has at least one moderate to severe symptom that is perceived as having a negative impact on their work, social or home life.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake