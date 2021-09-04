Covid-19 in Maharashtra: Over 32 Lakh Cases, Deaths Cross 57K

Maharashtra's Covid-19 cases are over 32 lakhs and deaths scaled a new high, crossing the 57,000 mark. In just 2 days, the state's tally jumped by 1 lakh cases.



The state added 56,286 new patients, down from the peak of 59,907 on Wednesday, taking up the tally from 31,73,261 to 32,29,547 now.

‘The overall Covid situation in Maharashtra continued to remain grim as there has been a vaccine shortage with barely one and half days' stocks available, leading to a fresh 'vaccine war' between Maharashtra and the Centre.’





The infections in Mumbai dropped from 10,442 a day earlier to 8,938, taking up the city tally to 491,980, while there were 25 deaths, increasing the toll to 11,881.



The Mumbai circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts - notched 16,574 new cases, a day after touching a new high of 19,952, taking up its total to 10,27,572 now, and deaths zooming up to 20,887.



Of the fatalities, Pune led the state with 46 deaths, while there were 36 in Nagpur, 32 in Hingoli, 28 in Palghar, 27 in Nashik, 26 in Nanded, 25 in Mumbai, 23 in Thane, 21 in Solapur, 15 in Ahmednagar, 12 in Satara, 10 each in Parbhani, and Osmanabad, eight deaths each in Dhule, Sangli, and Amravati, five each in Jalgaon and Akola, four each in Nandurbar, Ratnagiri, Aurangabad, and Beed, three each in Raigad and Latur, two each in Kolhapur, Buldhana, and Washim, and one in Chandrapur, besides two outsiders.



Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation shot up to 27,02,613, while those shunted to institutional quarantine went up to 22,661.







Fatalities also shot up to 376 from 322 a day earlier, and the toll increased to 57,028.