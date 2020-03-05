COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Death Toll Reaches 521 as 36 More Succumb

In Maharashtra, COVID-19 toll climbed to 521 as 36 more deaths were reported on Saturday, the highest single-day figure so far in the state, while the total cases increased to 12,296, health officials said here.



Of the 36 deaths, 27 were recorded in Mumbai, taking the city's death toll from 295 to 322. The number of corona positive patients in the city shot up from yesterday's 7,812 to 8,359, a jump of 547 cases.

‘Taking a significant step, Maharashtra became the first state in the country to provide free and cashless COVID-19 treatment to its entire population under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) insurance scheme.’





Senior Cabinet Minister Jitendra Awhad is already under treatment for Covid-19 for the past over a week.



Alarm bells went off in Nanded, which was until now in the Orange Zone, after 26 persons tested positive, PWD Minister Ashok Chavan said here on Saturday.



"The spread is suspected through some persons who had arrived in buses from Punjab, who lived in the area gurdwara. Consequently, the entire gurdwara premises has been quarantined, but there's no cause of worry and the situation is under control," Chavan said in a media statement.



Besides Mumbai's 27 deaths, Pune recorded 3 new casualties, 3 in Amravati, 1 each in Palghar and Aurangabad, besides a West Bengal resident who died in Mumbai.



Among the 36 casualties, 28 were men and 8 women, and more than 70 per cent suffering from serious ailments such as diabetes, hypertension, heart problems and asthma.



The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Thane Division) continued to cause big worries with 348 Covid-19 deaths and 9,709 patients.



Pune Division is distant second with 110 casualties and 1,490 patients.



The next area of concern is Nashik Division with 30 deaths and 389 positive cases, followed by Aurangabad Division with 10 deaths and 268 patients, and Akola Division with 12 casualties and 182 patients.



On the positive side, 121 cured patients returned home on Saturday, taking the total such cases to 2,000.



Meanwhile, the number of people in home quarantine increased from Friday's 163,026 to 174,933 and those in institutional quarantine increased from 11,677 to 12,623, and the state's containment zones increased from 792 a day earlier to 844 on Saturday.



Source: IANS This is the third such incident outside the CM's residence after a tea-seller tested positive in the area in late March, followed by a woman constable posted outside the CM's official residence 'Varsha' at Malabar Hill, the sources said.Senior Cabinet Minister Jitendra Awhad is already under treatment for Covid-19 for the past over a week.Alarm bells went off in Nanded, which was until now in the Orange Zone, after 26 persons tested positive, PWD Minister Ashok Chavan said here on Saturday."The spread is suspected through some persons who had arrived in buses from Punjab, who lived in the area gurdwara. Consequently, the entire gurdwara premises has been quarantined, but there's no cause of worry and the situation is under control," Chavan said in a media statement.Besides Mumbai's 27 deaths, Pune recorded 3 new casualties, 3 in Amravati, 1 each in Palghar and Aurangabad, besides a West Bengal resident who died in Mumbai.Among the 36 casualties, 28 were men and 8 women, and more than 70 per cent suffering from serious ailments such as diabetes, hypertension, heart problems and asthma.The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Thane Division) continued to cause big worries with 348 Covid-19 deaths and 9,709 patients.Pune Division is distant second with 110 casualties and 1,490 patients.The next area of concern is Nashik Division with 30 deaths and 389 positive cases, followed by Aurangabad Division with 10 deaths and 268 patients, and Akola Division with 12 casualties and 182 patients.On the positive side, 121 cured patients returned home on Saturday, taking the total such cases to 2,000.Meanwhile, the number of people in home quarantine increased from Friday's 163,026 to 174,933 and those in institutional quarantine increased from 11,677 to 12,623, and the state's containment zones increased from 792 a day earlier to 844 on Saturday.Source: IANS

In a major scare, at least three policemen stationed outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshri' in Bandra tested positive. They have since been quarantined and their contacts tracing on, said official sources.