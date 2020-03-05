by Colleen Fleiss on  May 3, 2020 at 7:31 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Death Toll Reaches 521 as 36 More Succumb
In Maharashtra, COVID-19 toll climbed to 521 as 36 more deaths were reported on Saturday, the highest single-day figure so far in the state, while the total cases increased to 12,296, health officials said here.

Of the 36 deaths, 27 were recorded in Mumbai, taking the city's death toll from 295 to 322. The number of corona positive patients in the city shot up from yesterday's 7,812 to 8,359, a jump of 547 cases.

In a major scare, at least three policemen stationed outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshri' in Bandra tested positive. They have since been quarantined and their contacts tracing on, said official sources.


This is the third such incident outside the CM's residence after a tea-seller tested positive in the area in late March, followed by a woman constable posted outside the CM's official residence 'Varsha' at Malabar Hill, the sources said.

Senior Cabinet Minister Jitendra Awhad is already under treatment for Covid-19 for the past over a week.

Alarm bells went off in Nanded, which was until now in the Orange Zone, after 26 persons tested positive, PWD Minister Ashok Chavan said here on Saturday.

"The spread is suspected through some persons who had arrived in buses from Punjab, who lived in the area gurdwara. Consequently, the entire gurdwara premises has been quarantined, but there's no cause of worry and the situation is under control," Chavan said in a media statement.

Besides Mumbai's 27 deaths, Pune recorded 3 new casualties, 3 in Amravati, 1 each in Palghar and Aurangabad, besides a West Bengal resident who died in Mumbai.

Among the 36 casualties, 28 were men and 8 women, and more than 70 per cent suffering from serious ailments such as diabetes, hypertension, heart problems and asthma.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Thane Division) continued to cause big worries with 348 Covid-19 deaths and 9,709 patients.

Pune Division is distant second with 110 casualties and 1,490 patients.

The next area of concern is Nashik Division with 30 deaths and 389 positive cases, followed by Aurangabad Division with 10 deaths and 268 patients, and Akola Division with 12 casualties and 182 patients.

On the positive side, 121 cured patients returned home on Saturday, taking the total such cases to 2,000.

Meanwhile, the number of people in home quarantine increased from Friday's 163,026 to 174,933 and those in institutional quarantine increased from 11,677 to 12,623, and the state's containment zones increased from 792 a day earlier to 844 on Saturday.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Guidelines on Dead Body Management
Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and deaths are increasing day by day. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in India has released guidelines on dead body management for doctors, nurses and all healthcare professionals to follow to prevent the risk of ...
READ MORE
COVID-19 Lockdown: Increase Family Time to Limit Your Child’s Screen Time
Want to keep your kids away from mobile phones? Spending quality time with family and playing a family game can limit your child's screen time while social distancing during the COVID-19 lockdown.
READ MORE
CSIR Currently Tests COVID-19 Vaccine
The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) is currently testing Cadila Pharmaceuticals' "Sepsivac" against COVID-19, revealed Phase 2 trial.
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

More News on:

Death FactsBereavementCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake