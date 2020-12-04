COVID-19 in Lucknow: 2.5-Year-Old Child Defeats Corona, Discharged As Healthy

In less than a week, the boy has recovered and doctors said he is 'healthy'.
‘There is no treatment for coronaviruses. Good hygiene practice, washing hands, avoid unprotected contact with live animals, wear a mask, avoid travel, crowds, or uncooked food, are the standard precautions.’
The mother, a doctor with a travel history to Canada, had tested positive for coronavirus on March 11.
A junior doctor who was treating her also tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at the KGMU.
The woman's husband had tested negative but her in-laws are still in hospital after testing positive for corona.
Source: IANS