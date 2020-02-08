by Colleen Fleiss on  August 2, 2020 at 11:38 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 in Karnataka: Tally Rises To 1.29 Lakh With 5K More Cases
Karnataka has recorded 5,172 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 1.29 lakh, even as a record 3,860 patients have been discharged, said a health official on Saturday.

Gradually, over the past few days, Bengaluru's share of total cases in the state declined to 52 per cent.

Amid surge in infections, Mysuru accounted for 365 cases, followed by Ballari (269), Kalaburagi and Belagavi (219 each), Dharwad (184), Hassan (146) and Dakshina Kannada (139) among others.


Meanwhile, 98 more patients succumbed to the virus, raising the toll in the state to 2,412.

However, on a positive note, 3,860 more Covid patients have been discharged, 1,683 in Bengaluru Urban alone, taking the total number of discharges to 53,648.

Of the total 1.29 lakh cases, active cases currently stand at 73,219.

Source: IANS

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
COVID-19 in Goa: 280 Coronavirus Cases in a Day
On Saturday, Goa had witnessed a new record in its daily tally of reported COVID-19 cases with 280 persons testing positive, revealed sources.
COVID-19 Cure Difference Jumps from 1,573 to 5.77 Lakh in 52 Days
India's COVID-19 recovery difference compared to active cases has increased from 1,573 to 5,77,899 in just 52 days.
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
