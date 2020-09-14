COVID-19 In Karnataka: 9,894 New Cases, 104 Deaths Reported

COVID-19 cases seems increasing rapidly in Karnataka. As per the state Health and Family Welfare department, 9,894 new coronavirus positive cases were reported on Sunday and 8,402 patients have been discharged, pushing the total recoveries in the state to over 3.5 lakh mark.



Among the deaths, 96-year-old patient from Tumkuru is the oldest one and 21-year-old is the youngest patient from Dakshin Kannada. Health officials claimed that as many as 5,94,019 primary contacts and 5,36,625 secondary contacts are under observation in Karnataka, while more than 513883 persons are in home quarantine.



The state has also conducted over 67,955 tests and of this, 36,298 are though RT-PCR method.



The state has also conducted over 67,955 tests and of this, 36,298 are though RT-PCR method.

