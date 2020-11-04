COVID-19 in Jaipur: Coronavirus Positive Cases Reach 63

In the number of new cases, next to Jaipur was Tonk that reported 18 cases taking the city's total to 45, and Kota 14, raising the town's Covid-19 tally to 33.
‘The 63 new cases were found in Jaipur's Ramganj area during the house-to-house survey as well as from Rajasthan Univeristy Health Services where suspected patients have been quarantined.’
Banswara, another small town, reported 13 new cases that took the total Covid-19 cases to 37. With four new cases, Bikaner's total reached 24. Dausa reported one case increasing the tally to 8.
Number of Covid-19 cases in Jaisalmer and Karauli districts increased to 28 and 3, respectively.
Singh said 24,857 samples had been tested and 1,586 tests were under process.
Of the 8 Covid-19 deaths in the state, two each were reported from Bhilwara and Jaipur, and one each from Jodhpur, Alwar, Kota and Bikaner.
Source: IANS