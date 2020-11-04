COVID-19 in Jaipur: Coronavirus Positive Cases Reach 63

In Jaipur, 63 new coronavirus positive cases have been recorded, with a total of 678 cases in Rajasthan, said Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh.



All over the state, 117 new coronavirus cases were reported during the day, taking the total to 678.

‘The 63 new cases were found in Jaipur's Ramganj area during the house-to-house survey as well as from Rajasthan Univeristy Health Services where suspected patients have been quarantined.’





Number of Covid-19 cases in Jaisalmer and Karauli districts increased to 28 and 3, respectively.



Singh said 24,857 samples had been tested and 1,586 tests were under process.



Of the 8 Covid-19 deaths in the state, two each were reported from Bhilwara and Jaipur, and one each from Jodhpur, Alwar, Kota and Bikaner.



In the number of new cases, next to Jaipur was Tonk that reported 18 cases taking the city's total to 45, and Kota 14, raising the town's Covid-19 tally to 33.