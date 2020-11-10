COVID-19 in Israel: 2,017 New Cases, 289,875 In Total

Earlier on Saturday, the ministry announced the launch of an innovative computerised system to support regulation of coronavirus patients among hospitals.
‘COVID-19: In Israel the number of death cases reached 1,941, with 55 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 860 to 838, out of 1,540 patients currently hospitalized.’
The system went into operation in Israel due to the high Covid-19 morbidity in the country, aiming to prevent overloads in hospitals.
It can regulate patients automatically, according to the loads level in hospitals throughout Israel.
Source: IANS