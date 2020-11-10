by Colleen Fleiss on  October 11, 2020 at 10:32 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 in Israel: 2,017 New Cases, 289,875 In Total
Israel has reported 2,017 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 289,875.

The number of recoveries rose to 225,725, with 477 new ones, while active cases currently stand at 62,206.

Earlier on Saturday, the ministry announced the launch of an innovative computerised system to support regulation of coronavirus patients among hospitals.


The system went into operation in Israel due to the high Covid-19 morbidity in the country, aiming to prevent overloads in hospitals.

It can regulate patients automatically, according to the loads level in hospitals throughout Israel.

Source: IANS

