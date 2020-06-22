by Ramya Rachamanti on  June 22, 2020 at 7:57 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 In Iraq: Cases Exceed 30,000
Around 1,600 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Iraq, bringing the total number of cases to more than 30,000.

The statement also reported 87 deaths during the day, as the total number of deaths climbed to 1,100 in the country, while 13,935 patients have recovered, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

The new cases were recorded after 10,027 testing kits were used across the country during the past 24 hours, and a total of 445,241 tests have been carried out, according to the statement.


In the morning, Iraqis, particularly the football fans, were shocked by the news of the Iraqi football legend Ahmed Radhi's death as a result of complications after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

China has been helping Iraq fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

From March 7 to April 26, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and installed an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad.

Since March 7, China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake