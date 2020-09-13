COVID-19 in India: With Over 94k Fresh Cases, Tally Crosses 4.7 Million-Mark

‘With a massive spike of 94,372 cases, including 1,112 fresh deaths, India crossed the 4.7 million mark on the COVID-19 tally on Sunday.’
- Active cases: 9,73,175
- Cured and discharged: 37,02,595
- Lost the battle against the virus: 78,586
- In the last 24 hours - 78,399 patients were discharged and 14,859 fresh cases came up.
- Recovery rate - 77.77%
- Fatality rate - 1.66%
- Maharashtra - worst-hit with a total of 10,15,681 cases, including 28,726 deaths, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar come next.
- Total number of samples tested so far - 5,62,60,928
- Number of samples in a single day - 10,71,702
- The US leads the board with 64,83,064 total cases, India remains the second worst-hit nation.
- Maximum deaths occurred in the US, followed by Brazil and India.
How do you Stay Safe During COVID-19 Pandemic
- Wash hands after going out or interacting with people
- Wear a filtered mask with the absorbent while surface facing the mouth absorb the germs that you cough out.
- Avoid crowded places.
- Maintain social distancing.
- Avoid eating uncooked meat.
Source: Medindia