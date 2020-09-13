COVID-19 in India: With Over 94k Fresh Cases, Tally Crosses 4.7 Million-Mark

‘With a massive spike of 94,372 cases, including 1,112 fresh deaths, India crossed the 4.7 million mark on the COVID-19 tally on Sunday.’

- Active cases: 9,73,175- Cured and discharged: 37,02,595- Lost the battle against the virus: 78,586- In the last 24 hours - 78,399 patients were discharged and 14,859 fresh cases came up.- Recovery rate - 77.77%- Fatality rate - 1.66%- Maharashtra - worst-hit with a total of 10,15,681 cases, including 28,726 deaths, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar come next.- Total number of samples tested so far - 5,62,60,928- Number of samples in a single day - 10,71,702- The US leads the board with 64,83,064 total cases, India remains the second worst-hit nation.- Maximum deaths occurred in the US, followed by Brazil and India.- Wash hands after going out or interacting with people- Wear a filtered mask with the absorbent while surface facing the mouth absorb the germs that you cough out.- Avoid crowded places.- Maintain social distancing.- Avoid eating uncooked meat.Source: Medindia