September 13, 2020
COVID-19 in India: With Over 94k Fresh Cases, Tally Crosses 4.7 Million-Mark
India crossed the 4.7 million-mark on the COVID-19 tally with a total of 47,54,356 cases, revealed sources.

COVID-19 in India: Statistics

- Total cases: 47,54,356


- Active cases: 9,73,175

- Cured and discharged: 37,02,595

- Lost the battle against the virus: 78,586

- In the last 24 hours - 78,399 patients were discharged and 14,859 fresh cases came up.

- Recovery rate - 77.77%

- Fatality rate - 1.66%

- Maharashtra - worst-hit with a total of 10,15,681 cases, including 28,726 deaths, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar come next.

- Total number of samples tested so far - 5,62,60,928

- Number of samples in a single day - 10,71,702

- The US leads the board with 64,83,064 total cases, India remains the second worst-hit nation.

- Maximum deaths occurred in the US, followed by Brazil and India.

How do you Stay Safe During COVID-19 Pandemic

- Wash hands after going out or interacting with people

- Wear a filtered mask with the absorbent while surface facing the mouth absorb the germs that you cough out.

- Avoid crowded places.

- Maintain social distancing.

- Avoid eating uncooked meat.

Source: Medindia

